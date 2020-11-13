May 26, 1953 to November 9, 2020 On Monday, November 9, 2020 Kathy passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at the age of 67. Beloved wife to Tim and mother to Chris and Nicole, proud grandmother to Natalie, Jacob and Matthew. Sister to Paul and Diane. Daughter to Rev. Graham Tipple. Kathy was born on St. Joseph Island, Algoma District, Ontario. Canada's maple syrup capital. A private family memorial service will be held on Saturday November 28, 2020 at Port Nelson United Church, Burlington If desired memorial contributions to Port Nelson United Church (through CanadaHelps): https://www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/19084
or the Kidney Foundation of Canada "Kathy was a very brave lady indeed, what impressed me was that, throughout her illness, she was always up for living as normal a life as possible. "As a team, you set such a wonderful example of how people can be on dialysis and still continue to live your best lives." "Kathy was a beautiful person, friendly, accepting and always smiling." We miss her.