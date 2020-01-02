|
|
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Tuesday, December 24th 2019, at the age of 97. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold "Hal" Skinner (1996). Devoted mother of Valerie Clarke (Peter Newton) and Karen Sullivan (Bill). Cherished Nana of Brittany Clarke, Michael Clarke, Jack Sullivan, Paige Sullivan and the late Daniel Clarke. Dear sister of the late Eileen Young (late Duncan). Beloved aunt of Wendy Osborne (late George) and Rod Young (Crystal). Lois will also be fondly remembered by extended family and friends as an extremely kind, loving and generous person. Special thank you to the staff at The Williamsburg and the doctors and nurses of Joseph Brant Hospital for their kindness, compassion and the excellent care provided. As per Lois' wishes, Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON, 905-632-3333, on Saturday January 11th, 2020, from 12:00 noon until the time of the Service of Remembrance which will commence at 1:00 p.m. Reception will immediately follow at the funeral home. Private Interment will be held for immediate family at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Toronto. As an expression of sympathy, donations in memory of Lois to Joseph Brant Hospital or Wish of a Lifetime Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.