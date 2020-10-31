1/1
Kazimierz Jaroszynski
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our Dad on Thursday oct 29, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at age of 91. Beloved husband of the late Czeslawa (nee Sedziak) for 64 years who passed away in 2015. Kazimierz was the youngest of 7 children born to Katarzyna and Wojciech Jaroszynski in the voivodeship Lubelski in Janow Lubelski, Immigrated to Canada in 1964 with his wife and two young boys and settled in Oakville Dad had two children, Phil (Mary) of Guelph and Greg (Bozena) of Oakville. Dziadek to four grandchildren. Trish and Will of Guelph and Ania and Adam of Oakville. He was involved in the Polish Community in Oakville most of his life here. Was the president of the local chapter of the Pollish Alliance Branch 29 in1980's. Later he devoted his time in establishing a Polish Catholic Church (St Anthony of Padua). Special thanks to the staff of OTMH for the care and compassion that he received in the past four weeks. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in memory of Kazimierz are kindly asked to donate to the OTMH Foundation. Visitation was held at Kopriva Taylor Funeral Home, with a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony's Polish Catholic Church. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

Published in Halton News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
