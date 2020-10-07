It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keith on Monday, October 5, 2020 in his 83rd year at the Milton District Hospital. Survived by his loving wife Liz of 47 years and his sons Robert (Heather) and Scott (Christina). Forever remembered by his grandsons Liam and Grayson. Predeceased by his parents Lottie and Frank Cartwright and his twin brother Kenneth. Family and friends gathered at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, (905) 878-4452, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Interment took place at Evergreen Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Keith to the Milton District Hospital or the Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca