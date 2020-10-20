It is with great sadness that the family of Ken Best announce his passing at Allendale Long Term Care on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Best, Ken will be greatly missed by his children Derek Best (his girlfriend Cheryl D'Costa), Carolyn Best, Ken Best (his wife Lori Best) and his grandchildren Harrison Maunder, Loren Best and Olivia Best. Ken was a loving brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and good friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Online condolences may be made at www.koprivataylor.com