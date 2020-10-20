1/1
It is with great sadness that the family of Ken Best announce his passing at Allendale Long Term Care on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Beloved husband of the late Elsie Best, Ken will be greatly missed by his children Derek Best (his girlfriend Cheryl D'Costa), Carolyn Best, Ken Best (his wife Lori Best) and his grandchildren Harrison Maunder, Loren Best and Olivia Best. Ken was a loving brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, brother-in-law and good friend to many. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken's memory may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Online condolences may be made at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
