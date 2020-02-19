|
|
1930-2020 Kenneth Edwin Hart, dear husband of 65 years to Patricia Hart, passed away on February 13, 2020 at OTMH after a lengthy battle with bladder cancer. Ken was a long time employee of The Beer Store delivering beer and swapping stories until he retired. It was during retirement that Ken found his true calling. Sporting a reflective vest, a cap and a bright red stop sign Ken was the neighbourhood children's favourite crossing guard. Ken enjoyed early morning trips to the flea markets and had amassed a sizable collection of antique clocks. His favourite times were spent puttering around his tool shed with his beloved cats Gus and Polly in tow. Predeceased by his parents John and Edna Hart, and brothers James and Gilbert. Survived by his brother Keith Hart of Wyoming, Ontario, nephews Donald and Robert Hart, best friend and brother in law Richard Clark and constant and caring friend Ron Milford. Uncle to Hart, Clark, Dods and Kimball nephews and nieces. At Ken's request no funeral will be held. His ashes will be interred in the Wyoming, Ontario Cemetery beside his great grandfather Jeremiah Hart who emigrated from Yorkshire to Upper Canada in 1844. In lieu of flowers, please pay it forward with an act of kindness to someone in need. A family gathering will be held at a later date. Visit our guestbook online at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 19, 2020