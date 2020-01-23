|
Born May 6, 1948 in Corner Brook, Newfoundland, passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 in Burlington, Ontario. "Pops", as he was affectionately referred to by his family, enlisted in the RCMP on his wife's birthday on January 11, 1971 and served at various postings throughout Ontario until his retirement on his birthday in 2011 at the rank of S/Sgt. "Pops" was a family man who travelled extensively during his post and pre-retirement years. He loved reading non-fiction books while enjoying the occasional scotch and he absolutely loved meeting people. He entertained the masses by telling stories of his time in the force and was the life of any party. He could break your back with a hug and was known as, "The Kissing Bandit". He spent his summers in Port Maitland with his wife of almost 40 years, Dorothy, and his two sons, Darren (Hilary) and Evan (Megan) and of course his dog, Theo. Kevin became a brand new grandfather in May of 2019 to his adorable "peanut", Cooper. Kevin was predeceased by his daughter, Lauren, and his parents, Raymond and Ida. He leaves behind his brothers Lloyd (Gloria) and Keith (Leone), and his sisters Helen (Walt), and Janet (John). He also leaves behind a large circle of nephews, nieces, and friends. Kevin will be greatly missed at the cottage, around the bonfire, and at the card table. His stories will live on forever and watching the game with a "cooly pop" will never be the same. He always said he wanted a big party when it was all said and done and to respect his wishes, a 'Celebration of Life' will be held at the Queen's Head in Burlington, Ontario on February 15, 2020 starting at 4 and ending when they turn the lights off. The world is a much better place with Kevin having been in it. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hamilton & District Extend-a-Family or a .
Published in Halton News on Jan. 23, 2020