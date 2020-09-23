It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kris Sharma on September 15, 2020 in his 87th year in London, Ontario. Predeceased by cherished wife Sharon Sharma and parents Bishan Swaroop and Satyawati Sharma. Loving father of Leela Sharma (Steve Gensens) and proud grandfather of Madi and Logan Gensens. Dear brother of Pramod Sharma (Raj), Manju Tripathi, and brother in law of Ishwar Dayal Sharma. Fondly remembered uncle to Ashish Tripathi (Dipti), Nidhi Kush (Manuj) Prachi Dutt (Deepak), Priyanka Sahni (Rajiv), Shashank Sharma (Monika), Shikha Gupta (Tarun), Deepti Shukla (Achin). Kris was Born in New Delhi, India. With support from the Government of India, Kris left to blaze a trail in the USA where he earned Degrees in Industrial Engineering and a Master's in Science. The majority of Kris's career was proudly spent with the Royal Bank in leadership positions in Telecommunications & Networks. Kris was a lifelong learner and continuously took courses, travelled the world, earned a pilot's license and enrolled in a cyber security graduate program in his 80th year. We are happy that in his final years he was able to be such a special part of his grandkids lives and faithfully and proudly attended so many of their activities. A memorial donation will be made to Sari Therapeutic Riding in Kris' honor. Our sincere appreciation to all of Kris' neighbors in Oakville and London for their friendship. Special thanks to all the staff at Arbor Trace Retirement Home and Dr. Mussani who provided kind and compassionate care to Kris over the past year. Due to Covid-19 there will be no funeral service. A private family memorial will take place. Expressions of sympathy would be appreciated and may be made online at www.ontariocremation.com