It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beautiful boy. He went peacefully at home on August 15 2020. His life will be cherished by his parents Anne and David Edwards, his brothers Colin and Shawn, his grandparents Margaret and John Edwards and Anne and Jim McDowell. He touched so many hearts. Memorial donations can be made in his name to Luso Support Centre of Hamilton who run a caring day program. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.