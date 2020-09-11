1/1
Larry Agla
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Larry Kenneth Agla due to complications from cancer after a courageous battle lasting almost 2 years, with his wife and children by his side. Larry is survived by his always loving wife Linda of 49 years. Larry unconditionally loved his three sons Brian, Derek, Mark and their spouses Desty and Yun. He was a proud "Papa" to Calvin, Chloe, Jana, Ellie and Logan. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. Larry met Linda when they worked together at Kresge in Windsor, Ontario where they also exchanged wedding vows in 1971 at St. Barnabas Church. Larry was a devoted son to his parents Ruth (predeceased) and Ellis (predeceased) and brother to Harold and Lenore and brother in law to Mary-Jane, Malcolm (predeceased), Buddy (predeceased), Terry (predeceased), Mike (Tina), Murray and Patty (Craig). Larry was a longtime employee of the Kresge/Kmart Department store for 33 years starting in 1966. Larry started as a part time busboy that eventually led him all the way up to Buyer. During his semi-retirement he became Vice President of Banvil 2000 (12 years) and L+L Consulting and Overseas Sourcing with his wife Linda. One of Larry's greatest passions was the game of golf both on and off the course. Sunday was golf day at the Agla house. Whether it was the Masters or the Canadian Open it was always on TV and wagers placed with his sons. In 1985, Linda and Larry started the annual tradition of Christmas Caroling while on Jena Crescent with neighbours Gary and Carlos. A tradition that carried over when the move was made to Strathcona Crt in Milton (1988). The Agla house was always the last stop for the night! Caroling and the rating of the Christmas Tree is a tradition that still exists today. Wherever Larry lived he was always a well respected and cornerstone person in the neighbourhood. Visitation services will be held at J.Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St. in Milton on Saturday September 12th between 1-3:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there is a maximum capacity of thirty people but plan to have a general flow through the home. We ask that you come prepared to adhere to the safety measures provided by the funeral home by wearing a face covering. Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to the Cancer Society of Canada. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Scott Early Funeral Home
21 James Street
Milton, ON L9T 2P3
(905) 878-2669
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Scott Early Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved