Larry Agla

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Larry Kenneth Agla due to complications from cancer after a courageous battle lasting almost 2 years, with his wife and children by his side. Larry is survived by his always loving wife Linda of 49 years. Larry unconditionally loved his three sons Brian, Derek, Mark and their spouses Desty and Yun. He was a proud "Papa" to Calvin, Chloe, Jana, Ellie and Logan. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. Larry met Linda when they worked together at Kresge in Windsor, Ontario where they also exchanged wedding vows in 1971 at St. Barnabas Church. Larry was a devoted son to his parents Ruth (predeceased) and Ellis (predeceased) and brother to Harold and Lenore and brother in law to Mary-Jane, Malcolm (predeceased), Buddy (predeceased), Terry (predeceased), Mike (Tina), Murray and Patty (Craig). Larry was a longtime employee of the Kresge/Kmart Department store for 33 years starting in 1966. Larry started as a part time busboy that eventually led him all the way up to Buyer. During his semi-retirement he became Vice President of Banvil 2000 (12 years) and L+L Consulting and Overseas Sourcing with his wife Linda. One of Larry's greatest passions was the game of golf both on and off the course. Sunday was golf day at the Agla house. Whether it was the Masters or the Canadian Open it was always on TV and wagers placed with his sons. In 1985, Linda and Larry started the annual tradition of Christmas Caroling while on Jena Crescent with neighbours Gary and Carlos. A tradition that carried over when the move was made to Strathcona Crt in Milton (1988). The Agla house was always the last stop for the night! Caroling and the rating of the Christmas Tree is a tradition that still exists today. Wherever Larry lived he was always a well respected and cornerstone person in the neighbourhood. Visitation services will be held at J.Scott Early Funeral Home, 21 James St. in Milton on Saturday September 12th between 1-3:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there is a maximum capacity of thirty people but plan to have a general flow through the home. We ask that you come prepared to adhere to the safety measures provided by the funeral home by wearing a face covering. Please do not send flowers. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to the Cancer Society
of Canada. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com