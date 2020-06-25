Larry Wright passed away at home on June 16th, surrounded by his wife Doris and four sons Kelly, Michael, Casey and Patrick. He is sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Lorraine, his granddaughter Madeline, his grandsons John, Mark and Jason, his niece Michelle and her husband Jeff, and their children Emily and Ryan. He had too many friends to list them all but thank you for the great love you showed him. A special thank you for the kindness and compassion extended to us by the excellent nursing staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and the paramedics and police officers who came to the house and for Debbie and Alanna who made sure we were fed. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in Halton News on Jun. 25, 2020.