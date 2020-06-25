Larry Wright
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Wright passed away at home on June 16th, surrounded by his wife Doris and four sons Kelly, Michael, Casey and Patrick. He is sadly missed by his daughter-in-law Lorraine, his granddaughter Madeline, his grandsons John, Mark and Jason, his niece Michelle and her husband Jeff, and their children Emily and Ryan. He had too many friends to list them all but thank you for the great love you showed him. A special thank you for the kindness and compassion extended to us by the excellent nursing staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and the paramedics and police officers who came to the house and for Debbie and Alanna who made sure we were fed. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved