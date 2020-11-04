1/1
Laurel Gill "Lou" WAKELY
Laurel passed away tragically after a fall at home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the age of 69. Born in Toronto on May 2nd, 1951, she was the daughter of the late James and Kathleen (nee Slack) Rose of Oakville. Laurel was the best friend and cherished wife of 44 years to Peter Wakely of the Rocklyn area. Peter and Lou have been together and inseparable for more than 49 years. She leaves behind her sister-in-law Susan Goulart (Rob) of Beamsville, her brother-in-law Tim Wakely (Sonia) of Aylmer and her nieces, nephews and family throughout Alberta and Ontario. Laurel loved animals, working outdoors, gardening and anything involving nature. She had a very kind heart and couldn't say no to people who wanted her to accept their cats, and many others would drop their cats off at the end of the driveway. Lou will be sadly missed by her cats Kit and Maggie, she loved them dearly. She worked for most of her career in education as a secretary, administration assistant and office manager. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service celebrating Laurel's life will take place at a later due to the Covid -19 pandemic and present restrictions. As your expressions of sympathy, donations to the Grey Bruce Animal Shelter would be appreciated and may be made through the Ferguson Funeral Home, 48 Boucher St. E. Meaford, ON N4L 1B9 to whom arrangements have been entrusted. www.fergusonfuneralhomes.ca

Published in Halton News on Nov. 4, 2020.
