Lauren, age 74 of Welland, Ontario passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at home, with her husband and son by her side. She was born to the late Robert Lefevre and Edna Lefevre (nee Montague). Lauren grew up in Toronto's east end. In her adult years she lived in North York, Scarborough, York Region and Oakville, finally settling in Welland in retirement with her husband Bill of 40+ years and after 30+ years of working a career in retail. Lauren is survived by her husband Bill Snee and three older sisters (Connie, Sandra and Karen) and her only child (son) David (Tamara) and two granddaughters; Berkley Lauren and Capri Evi. Well known for her love for her pets (cats and dogs) and dedication to her family was a hallmark. She often lead efforts to create family gatherings. A very active grandparent, Lauren put a lot of energy and creativity into time spent with Berkeley and Capri in the past eight years of her life. Contracting Rheumatic fever as a child, Lauren underwent numerous medical procedures including four open heart surgeries for heart valve replacement. Lauren did not let this aspect of life define her and only those who knew her well were aware of her illness. Lauren's family would like to thank Dr. Michael Heffernan, and the nursing and doc staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for the care during her recent visits there - second to none. Visitation at Dodsworth and Brown Funeral Home in Burlington on January 6, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This will be followed by a private celebration of life at a later date. In Lauren's memory, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke foundation.