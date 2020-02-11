Home

DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Lawrence Michael (Larry) STACK

Lawrence Michael (Larry) STACK Obituary
Born August 26, 1944, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family at Billings Court Manor in Burlington, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the age of 75. Predeceased by his loving Wife Helen Patricia (Pat) Stack (October 6, 2015). Cherished Father of Lori Kovacs (Don), Rob Stack (Deanna Candlish) and Brent Stack (Leanne). Loving Grandfather of Ryan, Clara, Oliver, Lincoln and Tyler. Deeply missed by his Sister Marie Stack (Russel Roussel) and Sister-In-Law Judy Kirby (Gord). Such a gentle caring man who would quickly help anyone in need. A private cremation and family internment at Burlington Memorial Gardens has taken place. If desired, a donation can be made to Alzheimer's Society of Halton in Lawrence's name, and would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 11, 2020
