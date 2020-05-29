Died Peacefully on May 22nd 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington Ontario. Mom was 87 ½ years old. She was a wife of Ted Askin (deceased) for 61 years. Also the Mother of Suzanne (Stuart), Lea (Billy) Christine, John, Lisa (Donnie), and Tammy (Ken). She had 12 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. She was the daughter of Frances Helena and Rosario Hilarion Roy ( both deceased) and sister to siblings ; Dorildah Raymond, brothers Burrand, Albert, Francis and Earl Roy (all deceased). Mom was born June 13th 1932 the youngest of her family and lived on a small farm along the 6th Mile Creek on Pettit Ave. Oakville Ontario. (now Oxford Ave). She often reminisced fondly of those early years and of all the friends she knew growing up in that area. Mom was strong, determined and independent right to the end. As one of Jehovah's Witnesses she took comfort in the hope of an earthly resurrection promised by Jesus in John 5:28 " Do not be amazed at this, for the hour is coming in which all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out". Mom will be resting alongside our father ' Ted Askin' at the Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery in Oakville Ontario where they will both be quietly sleeping , waiting for the blessing they were convinced of as being " Just around the corner'.



