Mitchell, Lee (Leona) born Mychalina (nee Drul) on January 2, 1936. It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Lee/mom passed away peacefully on October 6, 2020 with family at her side. After a month of health issues, her prayers were answered to go "home above" to be with her Saviour and Lord. Beloved wife of Ken Mitchell, adored mother of Michael Sowsun (Manuela), Stephen Sowsun (Kathryn) and Lisa Sowsun (Chris), Gregor Mitchell (Monique) and Malcolm Mitchell. She will be lovingly remembered as "Baba Lee" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lee will be dearly missed by her siblings and many nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbors. A private service has taken place.



