It is with sadness we announce the death of Lena Doris McKenzie (nee Donovan) on July 22, 2020. Her loving husband Bernard predeceased Doris in 1995. Doris leaves behind three children, Patricia, Bernadette and Joseph. She was also the loving and loved Grandmother to David (Jennifer), Steven (Jessica), Kevin and Sarah Jane (Kyle). Doris recently became a Great grandmother to Lylah Rose. Before ill health prevented her Doris was an avid gardener, knitter, and enjoyed bridge, blackjack and her Sunday euchre games. She will be greatly missed but always remembered by her family. A private family funeral has been held.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store