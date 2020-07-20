1/
Leslie George LLOYD
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his beloved wife Ruby Joan in 2003. Loving father of Judith Almond (John) and Sharon Lynn (Fred). Proud grandfather of Noreen (Randy), Charlie, Michael, Gwendoline, Andrew (Tammy), Steven (Joelle) and great-grandfather of Iris and Sofie. Les will be fondly remembered by many extended family members and friends. In keeping with Les' wishes, Cremation has taken place. A Private Interment will be held at a later date. As an expression of sympathy, donations made to The Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
