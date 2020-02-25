|
|
Peacefully, on her own terms, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Port Perry, at age 91. Leta Hudson beloved wife of the late William Pritchard (1983), Harry Hudson (1999), Jack Harris (2010) and partner of George Jacques (2018). Loving mother of Karen and husband Paul Mountain of Port Perry and William Pritchard and husband Andrew Sorfleet of Vancouver. Nana of Craig and James Mountain. Dear sister of Evelyn Fenton of Belfast, Northern Ireland. Leta will also be fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews and other members of her extended family. Leta spent many years working as an Executive Secretary at Texaco Canada Inc. A private family service was held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985-2171) on Friday, February 21st with Rev. Don Willmer officiating. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Feb. 25, 2020