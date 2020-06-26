Lillian Irene (Marshall) LEE
Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Saturday June 20, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved sister of Maureen Arnold (John) and Marian Williams. Cherished aunt of Andrew, Jonathan (Sharon), Jane and Lara. Great-aunt of Sarah, Tosha, Stacey, Brandon, Serenity and Kain. Great-great-aunt of Selena and Spencer. Predeceased by her parents George and Lillian Marshall, her brothers Arthur, Derek, Leslie, Raymond and Neville Marshall and sister Ann Gould. Irene was very loved by all her family and friends. She will always be with us in our hearts. As per Irene's wishes, cremation and a private service will take place. For those who wish, donations in her memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Canadian Diabetes Association. www.smithsfh.com


Published in Halton News on Jun. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
