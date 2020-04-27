Home

Lillian Natalie HANSEN

Lillian Natalie HANSEN Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Billings Court Manor in Burlington, on Friday, April 24, 2020 at the age of 78. Predeceased by her beloved husband Peter Hansen in 2007. Loving mother of Lisa Carmichael and her husband Andrew, and Neil Hansen and his wife Laura. Cherished grandmother of Ben and Sam. Lillian will be dearly missed by her sister Marion Arlt as well as many extended family members and friends. A private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 29th. A celebration of life will follow at a later date. We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the nurses and staff at Billings Court Manor. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the Alzheimer's Society would be greatly appreciated. (Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, BURLINGTON 905-632-3333.) www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 27, 2020
