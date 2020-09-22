With heavy hearts, but gratitude for a life well lived, we announce that Lillian Quon passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 to be with the Lord after her short but difficult battle with cancer. She was greatly loved by her family including her parents Jack (predeceased) and Elaine, her siblings Anson (Alison) and Maly (Edward) and was very very loved by her nieces and nephews Joshua, Sarah, Alex, Ben and Zach. She will also be missed by her best friend Linus. She was known fondly as Auntie Lil by so many. She will be missed by her many friends and family members whose lives she touched with her infectious joy for life, amazing kindness and love. Lillian was born in 1961 at Toronto Grace. She grew up in Toronto, first on Beverly Street and later on Margueretta Street. She graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Science. Although her studies focused on environmental science, after testing the waters in this area she realized this was not her calling. Being the ambitious and hard-working person that she was, Lillian built a successful career in sports marketing working alongside her family. During this time Lillian worked as a player representative with NHL players and other athletes. Lillian was an amazing salesperson and much beloved by all her customers. This experience also allowed her the opportunity to write a children's book. Lillian was a great example of what a sister should be. She was an amazing support and was always up for anything and willing to go anywhere. Lillian was the best aunt in the world. She spent years driving her nieces and nephews to school, band practices and activities. She could always be found in the audience at sporting events known for being the most exuberant fan in the crowd with such a distinct cheer. Lillian loved traveling with her family. Together they travelled to many places including trips to Chicago, Paris, and Berlin. One of her favourite things to do anywhere she went was trying out all the local foods as this combined travelling with one of her favourite hobbies, eating. Lillian loved to eat good food which could always be seen by the joy it brought to her face. We will never forget the annual family trip where she took us to Niagara during Christmas. Lillian always knew the value and importance of spending this time as a family. Lillian was an extremely giving person and for many years she volunteered with bus ministry, where she formed so many valuable and long lasting relationships. More recently she continued to give of her time volunteering at the Meeting House and Front Line Outreach. Special thanks to the staff at the Carlo Fidani Peel Regional Cancer Centre who helped with Lillian's care and the many doctors and nurses at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for all of their kindness. Lillian had recently become a regular in the OTMH ER, she enjoyed seeing your familiar faces and appreciated the compassion and kindness you showed her. A private ceremony is being held for immediate family, once COVID-19 regulations have been lifted a celebration of life will be held for Lillian. As an expression of sympathy, friends and family may send donations to Front Line Outreach. Lillian was greatly loved and will be forever remembered by her family and loved ones. We know that she is absent from the body but now she is in the presence of our Lord Jesus Christ.



