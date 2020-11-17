1/1
Linda Joan (Beattie) Forrest
1964-09-27 - 2020-11-10
Cherished wife of Patrick, and amazing mother to Hannah and Matthew. Beloved Daughter of Ron and Joan Beattie. Sister to Brent (Tammy), Aunt to Riley, Scott and Sam. Beloved Sister-in law to Andra. Linda fought bravely to extend her time with her family and friends with a devastating diagnosis of Neuro Glioblastoma. Linda was raised in Oakville, lived in Winnipeg for a time and formed relationships from schools, workplaces and all corners of her world. After her marriage to Patrick in 1996 she was never more joyous than the days she welcomed Hannah in 1998 and Matthew in 1999, completing the perfect family. Her ability to create friendships and show empathy was her superpower. No one cared more for her friends and family than Linda. No person she knew could ever be alone at a holiday. Her table always had room for more. Identifying her essence is impossible without having known her, but those that knew her described her as loving, compassionate, empathetic, genuine and loyal. Her love of family and friends was her oxygen. Her loss is mourned, her contribution immeasurable, her love boundless and her memory eternal. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada would be greatly appreciated. www.braintumour.ca

Published in Halton News on Nov. 17, 2020.
