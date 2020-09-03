1/1
Linda Maria (nee Downes) Gordon
It is with great sadness we announce Linda's passing at the age of 67. Born November 22, 1952 in Dublin, Ireland, she immigrated to Canada in 1986 and settled in Oakville ON. She passed peacefully with her family by her side on August 22, 2020. She will be greatly missed and live forever in the hearts of her loved ones. Linda is survived by her children, Kris (Jessica) and Fiona (Colin), and siblings, David, Elizabeth, Valerie, Helen, Gwen, Caroline, Catharine, Christine, Paula, and Susan and many nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by her parents, Bernard and Agnes (nee Edmunds), as well as her brother Ben and sister Angela. A private family service has taken place at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant Street, (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) For those who wish, donations in memory of Linda to the Joseph Brant Hospital Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
