Lindsay Howard LOVE
Of St. Thomas and formerly of Milton, passed away at Listowel Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband and best friend for over 63 years Mary Helen Gooch Love. Dearly loved father of Donna Lea Grant, the late Dale Devlin (Mary), Nancy Redford (Dale), Betty Newhouse (Bill), Gary Love (Erla), Linda Gregory and Ed Love (Melissa). Dear brother of Don Love, Shirley Tenant, Norman Love (Shirley) and Wayne Love. Lovingly remembered by his 50 grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lindsay was born in Guelph, Ontario on September 21, 1930, son of the late Archibald James and Lillian (Lerch) Love. He worked as a truck driver until his retirement. Lindsay was a member of Bible Baptist Church, St. Thomas. A private family graveside service was held at Milton Evergreen Cemetery on Friday. Memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Williams Funeral Home, 45 Elgin Street, St. Thomas entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Halton News on Sep. 25, 2020.
