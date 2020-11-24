1/2
Lindsay Joan WRIGHT
Lindsay Joan Wright peacefully, in her sleep, and in her home that she loved, passed away on November 22, 2020. Joan was tenderly cared for by her husband of 55 years, James Wright, who never left her side.Joan was the daughter of Thomas and Margaret Francis, and extraordinary mother to Susan, Michael and Peter, grandmother to Owen, and mother-in-law to Chris, Katy and Tomoko. Joan was 80 years at the time of her passing and lived a rich and wonderful life filled with family and friends. She loved to celebrate, host events and be surrounded with love. Her warmth and laughter filled every room. She is missed. A private family service will be held.

Published in Halton News on Nov. 24, 2020.
