Sweet old uncle Lionel came into our life in1987 when we moved into the Shan-Pat neighbourhood. We were thrilled to participate in all the events organised by the Kilburns who served as burgermeisters of our community. Lionel was always bright, cheerful and, because he was an incessant reader, always surprising us with information including some about our own family history. So a toast to Lionel and best wishes to Shirley and all the other Kilburns!



Tom Cochran