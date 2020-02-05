|
|
Lloyd passed away at ARCH Hospice in Sault Ste Marie on February 2, 2020 at the age of 85. He was husband and best friend of Margaret (nee Murphy) for over 64 years, and loving father of Karen (Jim), Kathy (Keith), Christopher and beloved daughter in law Cathy (Jamie). Lloyd was predeceased by daughter Kimberly, son Kevin and granddaughter Michelle, by parents Edward and Luella Adamson, Sisters Joyce and Joan also brothers Ivan and Gordon. "Papa" will be fondly remembered by 9 surviving grandchildren - Bonnie (Ron), Stephen, Jennilu, Donna, Christopher, Stacey, Jessica, Katlyn (Jeremy) and Gregory. Lloyd was proud "Great Papa" to Tom, Avery, Jace, Debbie and Kinsley. Lloyd will be missed by his surviving siblings June, Jean and Bruce (Paula) as well as numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and a seemingly endless stream of friends. Brother-in-Law to Rosemary (Don), Eileen (Bill - recently deceased, Lloyd's longtime school chum), Suzanne (Hardy), and Monica (Neil). He was a Letter Carrier for Canada Post in Oakville until retirement took them to Elliot Lake where Lloyd and Margie enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, berry picking for their famous jellies and just generally enjoyed the great northern outdoors. Both Lloyd and his alter ego "Pappy" played and coached both baseball and hockey for many years in Milton and Oakville. He and Margie were longtime faithful Soo Greyhound fans (Go Hounds Go!), for many years they would travel from Elliot Lake to Sault Ste Marie for all Hounds' home games. He will always be remembered for his love of life, keen sense of humour and his larger than life personality with that booming voice and laughter. There was always a party going on wherever he was and oh how he loved to party! The only thing he loved more than a good party was Margie, the love of his life. Starting in their late teens, they were inseparable, going to baseball, hockey and football games, swimming, skating and dancing. Put Big Band music on, especially Glen Miller and could they ever "cut a rug", spinning and twirling around the whole dance floor where many a time the other couples would clear the floor just to watch them dance. It was not so much their great dance technique, rather the chemistry that radiated from them that would open up the floor and light up the room. Even during the final days, when she walked into his room at Arch, his face just lit up. The Family would like to extend their greatest gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and all the Staff at the SAH Renal Clinic for the loving care they gave Lloyd. Also, a Thank You to the staff and volunteers at ARCH who helped Lloyd's journey from this world to the next a peaceful transition. A special thank you is extended to Shirley at Renal for all your attention and help in smoothing the way at this difficult time. At the request of the family, please make memorial donations to: Sault Area Hospital Renal Care Fund ([email protected]) or to ARCH Hospice, https://www.archhospice.ca/memorial-gift. Arrangements entrusted to O'Sullivan Funeral Home and Cremation Centre (215 St. James St., Sault Ste Marie, P6A 1P7 705-759-8456)
Published in Halton News on Feb. 5, 2020