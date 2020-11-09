On Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Lloyd Tyrrell, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at 85 years old. Lloyd was born on May 27, 1935 in St. Kitts and Nevis to Arnold and Beryl Tyrrell. He left those sister Caribbean islands as a young man. His studies took him to Birmingham, England where he trained as an Electrician and married Veronica Tyrrell. In the late 1960's, they immigrated to Winnipeg, Manitoba where he had fond memories of being employed by Manitoba Hydro, Canadian Pacific Railway and Canadian National Railway. In 1984, the family relocated to the Burlington/Oakville area where Lloyd continued his work with Via Rail Canada and the Toronto Transit Commission until he retired. Lloyd had a passion for volunteering which spanned many decades. He and Veronica supported many local community organizations and political organizations. Together they had a way of always bringing people together. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. A day did not pass without Lloyd telling a story about door knocking in support of federal and provincial Liberal party candidates. His most endearing memories were of volunteering with, and serving as a Board member of, the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton since 1985. He contributed to the community of Halton by always being the one who worked behind the scenes. Lloyd transported the melodic steel pans, audio equipment, signs, and fresh snacks and coffee were always there for CCAH event participants and volunteers alike. Lloyd was also a huge fan of Caribbean music, and he loved to get on the dance floor with his dance partner Veronica, who passed away in 2018 after being married for 54 years. He missed her dearly and they are now reunited. Lloyd is survived by his two children, Andrew and Allison, his grandsons Andrew Jr and Brandon, his daughter-in-law Ann Marie, his son-in-law Orin, his brother Auldric and sisters Oretha and Janet (and predeceased by brother Gilbert and sister Natalie) and several cousins, nieces and nephews. A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Glen Oaks Funeral Home & Cemetery, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville, Ontario L6H 7A8. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Oakville Hospital Foundation towards the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton room located in the hospital's Halton Diabetes Program.



