Lois Marion Thomson


1927 - 2020
Lois Marion Thomson slipped away peacefully on Thursday, December 19, 2019. Lois was born on June 14, 1927. She will be missed by her children Betty Rowley, Stephen Thomson (Elaine) and Susan Thomson, her grandchildren Ronda, Amanda (Justin) and Eric (Melissa) and her brother Paul May (Diane). Lois is predeceased by her dear husband Charles and her sister Joan Featherstone. Lois spent most of her life in Milton, where she was an active volunteer in the community and a dedicated member of St. Paul's United Church. Lois's family is grateful to the staff of Eden House Care Facility for their attentive care, support and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's United Church or another would be appreciated. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton, (905)878-4452, on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home Chapel. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
