Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Lola Bertha SEREBRIN

Lola Bertha SEREBRIN Obituary
Lola passed away peacefully at the Chartwell Brant Centre in Burlington on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the age of 91. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 69 years, Harold Serebrin. During their life together, Lola and Harold took great pride in raising their children: the late Raold (Patty), Wayne (Cathy), Brent (Lisa), and Shelley. "Nana" found great pleasure in family events with her grandchildren: Kara (Steve), Kylie (Brad), Jacob (Stephanie), and Anna (Conar). Recently, Lola was blessed with four, beautiful great-grandchildren: Halle, Bryscen, Myles, and Owen. Lola was born June 24, 1928 on a grain farm northwest of Alexander, Manitoba to Iola (Drummond) and Herb MacKay. She was the admired sister of: the late Mel MacKay (Joyce), Beth Cale (late Milo), and Rollie MacKay (Carol). She will be fondly remembered by her extended family, including many nieces and nephews. After graduating from United College and the University of Manitoba, with degrees in Home Economics and Education, Lola became a passionate and beloved teacher of Family Studies in both Manitoba and Ontario (retiring from Orchard Park Secondary School, Stoney Creek, Ontario). Lola was a fabulous cook and an avid gardener. She loved to golf with Harold, family members, and a regular group of Hidden Lake golfing friends. Lola and Harold treasured their travel adventures to many destinations around the world. Lola was a source of immense strength and love for her family. Mom/Nana will be greatly missed. The family would like to extend their profound thanks to the entire staff of the Chartwell Brant Centre for their kindness, compassion and excellence of care. As per her wishes, private cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you choose, a donation to a or to the Joseph Brant Memorial Hospital Foundation (https://jbhfoundation.ca) may be made in Lola's memory. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 24, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -