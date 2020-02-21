|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Dad 'Sonny'. He passed away at the Village of Riverside Glen, Guelph, Ontario on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Sonny was predeceased by his beloved wife Jean (2017), his son Steve Jr. (2011), and his grandsons Joshua (2016) and Jay (2018). He was the dear father of Julia, Jim (Robin) and Denise (Gord). Sonny was the much loved grandfather of Stephen "Hendo" (Chantal), Amanda (Tyrone), Jessica (Paul) and Kathleen, grandfather-in-law of Jenny and great grandfather of Juliette, Jackson, Abby and Blake. Sonny is survived by his brother Stewart (Glenda) and sister Primrose. Sonny built this beautiful legacy after arriving in Canada from England in October 1951 with his wife Jean, his two year old daughter Julia and only five dollars in his pocket! Sonny was a Greengrocer with his Dad in England from about the age of ten, so it was a natural progression for him to work for years at the St. Lawrence Market in Toronto. He eventually owned his own stall there where he sold fruit, vegetables and his famous carrot juice and carrot muffins. In 1966 he bought a farm on the Guelph Line in Campbellville where he started his 'baby carrot' business and dabbled in the standardbred horse business. He rented stalls to various horsemen and women which greatly contributed to both of his sons becoming accomplished horsemen. Sonny named the farm "Hopping Hill Farms" after his paternal grandfather's farm in England. Many of our family and extended family and friends loved visiting the farm and enjoying all the sights and sounds not available to them in the 'city'. These visits usually culminated with one of Mom's fabulous roast beef and yorkie dinners and lots and lots of laughter!! All those who knew Sonny couldn't help but love him. He had a fantastic sense of humour and kept us all laughing with his jokes and stories. He never lost his sense of humour or his positive outlook. His passing has left a huge void in all of our lives which can never be filled or replaced. We love you Sonny! MEMORIAL TO BE HELD 1-5pm, SATURDAY MARCH 14, 2020 AT THE ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION, 21 CHARLES STREET, MILTON, ONTARIO.
Published in Halton News on Feb. 21, 2020