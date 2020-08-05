Loretta WHITE

June 27, 1937 - July 31, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Loretta June Rose White (Pivato), of Milton ON. She died peacefully with the caring staff of Ian Anderson House at her side on July 31, 2020. She was 83 years old. Mom loved her family most of all and will also be remembered for her love of nature, travel, and spirituality. She followed her path with education achieving a B.A. in Psychology at York University, a Master of Arts in Ministry and Spirituality at Regis College, a Spiritual Direction program at Niagara Falls as well as many other programs and courses. She had a successful career as an investigator for WSIB that spanned nearly 25 years and volunteered at Holy Rosary Parish. She is survived by her children Michael White (Sharon) of Milton ON, Scott White (Connie) of Austin TX, Susan Tennier (Shawn) of Brighton ON and John White (Natalie) of Burlington ON. Cherished "Nona" to her grandchildren Jason, Nicholas, Lance, Kayla, Shannon, Nicole, Christopher, Samantha, and great-grandchildren Rixton and Kensie. Predeceased by her siblings Olga, David, Edward, and Jean. Will be sadly missed by her many friends. At Mom's request cremation has taken place and a Funeral Mass is scheduled at Holy Rosary Parish in Milton Ontario on August 26, 2020 at 11:00 am. Internment at Milton Evergreen Cemetery to follow. Her illness and passing during Covid-19 made visits from her many family and friends impossible. Thank you so much for the greeting cards and personal messages. They were read to Mom many times during her final weeks and meant so much to her. Special thanks to the palliative care health team at Halton LHIN, Milton Hospital, Martindale Retirement Residence, Ian Anderson House, and Sister Kathleen O'Neill for their compassionate care. If desired, donations to Ian Anderson House in Oakville, in Loretta's memory, would be greatly appreciated by the family.



