Peacefully, on her own terms, on May 8, 2020 Lorna Armstrong passed away in Oakville surrounded by her family. She courageously fought breast cancer four times in 20 years including a recent recurrence in July 2018. Born in her beloved Quebec. She became a Registered Nurse, and was married in 1964 in Saint John, NB. Prior to she and Marshall moving to Oakville in 2012, they lived in Charlottetown, PEI for 37 years. A true friend and life partner to her husband, Marshall L. Armstrong. Loving Mother to her daughter, Laurie Armstrong. She was a best friend to her American Cocker Spaniel, Trooper. Beautiful memories of Lorna will be cherished forever by Marshall and Laurie - from her love of spring flowers, a marvel at nature, her charm and wit, her joy of music, and the winter warmth and beauty of Fort Myers Beach/ Sanibel, Fl. She is survived by family in Ontario, NB, and PEI. The family offers a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michael J. May and his staff for their professionalism, care and compassion. A family funeral was held recently. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellspring/Oakville at https://41742.thankyou4caring.org/pages/na3-bg
Published in Halton News on May 21, 2020.