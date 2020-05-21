Lorna Ann Armstrong
Peacefully, on her own terms, on May 8, 2020 Lorna Armstrong passed away in Oakville surrounded by her family. She courageously fought breast cancer four times in 20 years including a recent recurrence in July 2018. Born in her beloved Quebec. She became a Registered Nurse, and was married in 1964 in Saint John, NB. Prior to she and Marshall moving to Oakville in 2012, they lived in Charlottetown, PEI for 37 years. A true friend and life partner to her husband, Marshall L. Armstrong. Loving Mother to her daughter, Laurie Armstrong. She was a best friend to her American Cocker Spaniel, Trooper. Beautiful memories of Lorna will be cherished forever by Marshall and Laurie - from her love of spring flowers, a marvel at nature, her charm and wit, her joy of music, and the winter warmth and beauty of Fort Myers Beach/ Sanibel, Fl. She is survived by family in Ontario, NB, and PEI. The family offers a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Michael J. May and his staff for their professionalism, care and compassion. A family funeral was held recently. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wellspring/Oakville at https://41742.thankyou4caring.org/pages/na3-bg

Published in Halton News on May 21, 2020.
