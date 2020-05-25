Born on November 21, 1934 in Bibano, Italy, the seventh child of the late Ernesto and Maria. Gino leaves behind his ever loving wife, Vanda, with whom he was privileged to enjoy 59 years of marriage and who was, as he often said, his gift from heaven. Gino is also survived by his three boys, John (Annie), Peter (Marianna) and Paul (Sonja), 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Gino did it all. He was a thinker, a poet, a pilot, an accomplished builder and deal maker, a farmer, a dreamer and a doer. His life sometimes exemplified taking things to extremes in his restless pursuit to leave nothing unsaid and no stone unturned. Gino lived life to its fullest, a man that can truly say "I did it my way". In bocca al lupo, Papa. A private family service and burial has been held. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 25, 2020.