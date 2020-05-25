Luigi (Gino) Da Re
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Luigi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born on November 21, 1934 in Bibano, Italy, the seventh child of the late Ernesto and Maria. Gino leaves behind his ever loving wife, Vanda, with whom he was privileged to enjoy 59 years of marriage and who was, as he often said, his gift from heaven. Gino is also survived by his three boys, John (Annie), Peter (Marianna) and Paul (Sonja), 12 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Gino did it all. He was a thinker, a poet, a pilot, an accomplished builder and deal maker, a farmer, a dreamer and a doer. His life sometimes exemplified taking things to extremes in his restless pursuit to leave nothing unsaid and no stone unturned. Gino lived life to its fullest, a man that can truly say "I did it my way". In bocca al lupo, Papa. A private family service and burial has been held. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the St. Vincent de Paul Society would be appreciated. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Halton News on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home
114 Main Street East
Milton, ON L9T 1N5
(905) 878-4452
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved