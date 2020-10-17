Nesvadba, Lydia (nee Tschegrinez) With profound sadness the family of Lydia Nesvadba announce her passing on October 8th, 2020 at the age of 97 years. She left us sleeping peacefully at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Lydia will always be lovingly remembered by her sons George (Sandra), Serge (Karen) and grandchildren Matthew, Ella and Charlotte. She will also be dearly missed by her many friends in Montreal and the Queens Avenue Retirement Residence in Oakville. She was predeceased by her loving husband Vsevolod Walter Nesvadba who passed on February 26, 2005. Born in Izyum, Ukraine and immigrating to Montreal, Quebec shortly after the Second World War she witnessed incredible changes to the world around her. Lydia lived a full life as a wonderful mother, homemaker and draftsperson at Bell Canada. Lydia was passionate about her needle point and her many works adorned the family home. Most of all, she loved her family and instilled strong values in her two sons that have served them well. Lydia our mother, grandmother and friend will be in our hearts forever. A private service will be held at St. Seraphim Russian Orthodox Cathedral in Rawdon, Quebec. Online condolences may be offered at oakviewfuneral.ca