Lyle Walter REIDT
Peacefully at Waterford Nursing Home on October 23, 2020. Lyle Walter Reidt of Oakville and formerly of Wroxeter passed away at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Mary Helen (née MacDonald) for 60 years. Loving father of Stephanie and Jeff Allan of Brucefield and Brian Reidt and Jane MacDonald of Oakville. Cherished Poppa of Kirsten Allan and Colin Henderson, Mitch Allan, Claire Allan and Dave Corrie and great-grandfather of Theo Allan-Henderson. Survived by in-laws Bob Mowbray, Roy Bridge, Jim Scott, Bob Doyle and Catherine MacDonald. Lyle will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Predeceased by his parents Harvey and Lida Reidt (née Willits), and his sister Shirley. Lyle was the happiest at the family cottage in Dorset where he enjoyed boating, snowmobiling and listening to country and western music. At Lyle's request, cremation has taken place. Due to COVID19 restrictions, a private memorial service will be held. Interment of ashes, Wingham Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Ontario would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.mcburneyfuneralhome.com


Published in Halton News on Oct. 27, 2020.
