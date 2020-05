ELLIS, Mac (February 8, 1937 - May 13, 2020) Milton resident, Mac Ellis passed away peacefully in his sleep as the result of a stroke. Loving husband of Jackie for 54 years. Brother-in-law to Joan Bell and Lynn Hardy. Cousin to Anita Boise and uncle to Joanne, Carolyn, and Adam. Mac was a longtime employee of Rockwell and enjoyed many years of retirement, motorcycling and spending the winters in Florida with his wife. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com