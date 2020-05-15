Mac ELLIS
1937-02-08 - 2020-05-13
ELLIS, Mac (February 8, 1937 - May 13, 2020) Milton resident, Mac Ellis passed away peacefully in his sleep as the result of a stroke. Loving husband of Jackie for 54 years. Brother-in-law to Joan Bell and Lynn Hardy. Cousin to Anita Boise and uncle to Joanne, Carolyn, and Adam. Mac was a longtime employee of Rockwell and enjoyed many years of retirement, motorcycling and spending the winters in Florida with his wife. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com


Published in Halton News on May 15, 2020.
