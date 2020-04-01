Home

Peacefully, after a brief illness on Tuesda,y March 31, 2020, at Burloak Long Term Care, Burlington in her 86th year. Madeline was the beloved wife of the late Robert James. Loved mother of Luanne Ricottone (Joe), Bob (Bev), Jim and Doug (Tammy). Dear grandmother of Joey, Julia, Becky, Heather and Katie. Madeline is survived by her brothers; Frank, Ross, Don and sister Hazel. Due to the COVID-19 crisis a private family only service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 3rd at the Kopriva Taylor Chapel. Madeline's family invites you join them from home during live broadcast of the service via Instagram (@koprivatylorfh).
Published in Halton News on Apr. 1, 2020
