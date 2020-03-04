|
It is with the most profound sadness and regret that I am announcing the passing of my wonderful wife, Maggie Wheeler, early in the morning of February 27, 2020. It should be noted that Maggie was voted Burlington's 2013 best Senior Person of the Year. Following a long uphill fight against the ravages of the multiple diseases that she endured, Maggie succumbed and passed away in the chronic care area of O-T memorial hospital. Private cremation has taken place as per her request. There will be a Celebration of her Life at a future time with friends and family. Time, date and place to be announced after arrangements have been made.
Published in Halton News on Mar. 4, 2020