Maizel Arleen MacDonald passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 at the age of 90 just shy of her 91st birthday at Northridge Long Term Care. She was a devoted wife of the late Douglas Robert MacDonald who recently passed on September 2nd, 2020. Proud mother of Donald and Jo-Ann Ferguson of Midland, Sherley Ferguson of Mississauga, Donna and John Pepper of Burlington and Kim and Peter of Oakville. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy, she was always there for each one. Brian (Kristina), Kevin (Stephanie), Bradley, Katherine, Wilson, Fergus and Kelsa, her great grandchildren Devin, Brenna, Samantha, and Charlie her great, great granddaughter Skyler. Born in Perth Lanark Co., Ontario she moved to Toronto where she put herself through school to become a Registered Nurse Assistant, which was most fitting profession as she always showed compassion for others. Her house was always full, a grandchild running around and playing and never complaining of the mess. Making donuts, special cakes and every kind of jam that you could think of for her children's/grandchildren's birthdays. The front was door always open waiting for a person to show up for dinner at any time. All holidays tables were set with an extra place just in case an unexpected visitor showed up needing a place to eat and stay for the holidays. Due to public health concerns, a private funeral service will be held at St. Paul's United Church on Friday December 4th at 11am. If you would like to view the funeral service a live stream will be set up at stpaulsoakville.com
(click-join) Donations may be made to The Hospital for Sick Kids (my.sickkidsdonations.com/maizelarleen
). There are many people to thank throughout our mother's journey, Northridge LTC, and the wonderful support that Carilyn McNaught, Judy and Harold Devenne and Sandra Hughes provided to our family. Online condolences at www.koprivataylor.com