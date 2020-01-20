|
|
PROWSE, Margaret Ann (nee JUSKO) (Born October 28, 1944)- On Wednesday, January 15, 2020, Margaret passed peacefully at her home due to natural causes at the age of 75. She was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Howard, the love of her life. Loved mother of Steven and David. Survived by sister Mary Van Alphen and brother Joseph Jusko. Margaret will be sadly missed by many other relatives and friends. Margaret was known by all as a loving and generous woman who had a kind word for all. She was relentlessly devoted to her family and friends and was a true demonstration of the spirit of love. Margaret's love of roses, country living and rustic cooking will live on through our memories of her. We will miss her dearly but are hopeful in that she has been called home by God to be reunited with her husband. Visitation will be held at the Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West (one block east of Kerr, 905-844-2600), Oakville from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. on Tuesday January 21 with a service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22 at Kopriva Taylor. Interment Trafalgar Lawn Cemetery, Oakville. Condolences at www.koprivataylor.com.
Published in Halton News on Jan. 20, 2020