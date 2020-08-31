Quietly after a long, well lived life, at Harbour Hill Retirement residence in Goderich Ontario on August 26, 2020 in her 98th year. Margaret was born, on July 1, 1922, in St. John's, in what was then the Crown Colony of Newfoundland. In 1945, she emigrated to Canada to marry her dashing Canadian wartime sailor, George. The couple lived on Toronto Island where they raised 5 of their 6 children. In 1956, when their island property was expropriated by the city of Toronto, they moved to Oakville where their last child was born. With children in school full time, Margaret worked at the Oakville hospital admissions department until her retirement in 1987. Thereafter, she spent time volunteering with Connect Care, The Good Shepherd, and Vistamere Seniors residence. She supported St. Dominic Church in Oakville for over 60 years, joined the parishes CWL and Marion Ladies when George became a member of the Knights of Columbus. Margaret also loved to travel. Having family across Canada and in the United States gave her the opportunity to do what she loved with the ones she loved. She thoroughly enjoyed shopping and didn't need anyone's help to do so. She learned to drive when she was 62 and grudgingly gave up her licence at 85, rumour has it, when they discontinued the big Toronto phone book which she used to see over the steering wheel. She will be dearly missed by her children, Bob (Sandra) of Selwyn, ON, Pat (John) of Mount Albert ON, Susan of Crystal Beach, ON, Lou (Jim) of Goderich, ON, Michael (Debbie) of London, ON, and Douglas (Martha) of Markdale, ON; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; her sisters Jean Murphy of Scottsdale AZ, Mickie Pitcher of St. John's NL, brother Hugh Kieley of Niles OH; sisters-in-law Miriam Warnes of Ottawa, Marjorie Forsey of Alliston, Edith Allard of Ottawa, Catherine of Niles, OH, Helen Kieley of Conception Bay NL; and step-daughter Ann Hunt of Newcastle as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by husbands George Forsey (1984) and Michael McDonnell (1995); brothers John Kieley, Dan Kieley, Bill Kieley, and Bob Kieley; sisters: Brenda Kieley, Helen Kieley, Pat Doyle, Judy Curtis and Edith Carroll. She is fondly remembered by her Toronto Island friends John and Mary Plunkett and Dorothy Demunik; and her Marlborough Court, Oakville friends Evelyn, Eileen and Helen. In accordance with Margaret's wishes and in compliance with COVID restrictions, there will be a one-hour visitation prior to a brief 2:00 pm service at Kopriva-Taylor Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West in Oakville on Saturday, September 5. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated.