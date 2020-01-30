|
of Oakville, went to be with Jesus, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. Born July 13, 1936, she was in her 84th year. She is survived by her children Skye (Randy) - Chloe and Luke Fulton, Langley BC; Randy (Lisa) Johnston - Lindsay (Jake) Brown - Ann Margaret, Ford, and Kitty Brown, Logan, and Jamie-Ann Johnston, Birmingham, AL; Judi (Ned) - Alexandra (Kian Hudson - baby Percy), Zuri, and Sam Vankevich, Langley, BC; Carolyn (Tim) - Winston, Sarah, and Michael Cestnick, Burlington, ON; Janice (Peter) - Tori (Silas Matthys), Lincoln, Virginia, and Lewis Nikkel, Langley, BC; brother Bill Loughrin, Nepean, ON. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, John Burton Johnston, and her parents, Ellen and Samuel Loughrin. Margaret's family welcomes friends to join them at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth line, Oakville on Friday, January 31st from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Compass Point Church, 1500 Kerns Road, Burlington on Saturday, February 1st at 1 p.m., with a visitation at 12 p.m. and a reception to follow. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations (Canadian/American) in Margaret's name can be made to two ministries/charities that Margaret cared for: (International Students Ministry Canada: Skye Fulton) and Judi Johnston Vankevich - "The Canadian Civility Project" (MultiNation Ministries "The Canadian Civility Project.")
Published in Halton News on Jan. 30, 2020