Peacefully, surrounded by loving family, on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospice, Margaret Jean Begg passed away at the age of 93. Born Margaret Jean Grieve in Wyoming, Ontario, on March 18, 1927. Graduated as an R.N from Sarnia General Hospital in 1949. Margaret moved to Vancouver, B.C. in 1950 where she worked at Shaughnessy (DVA) Hospital. She married the love of her life, John Begg, on October 4, 1952. They returned to Ontario in 1966 to Oakville where she was reunited with her Ontario relatives and friends. In recent years John and Margaret semi-retired to Lambton Shores. She was well loved by all, friends and neighbours alike. Family, laughter, Caribbean trips with John, and cottage sunsets were her favourite past times. She loved the Blue Jays, bird and baseball team. Margaret was the loving mother of Linda (Tim), David (Colette), Barbara(deceased), and Jennifer (Ian). She was also the cherished Grandmother of Sarah, Heather, Morgan, Hayley, and Kyle and Great Grandmother to Margaret Jean. Sadly predeceased by Barbara Isobel (daughter). Predeceased by sister Isobel and her husband Cecil, brother John and his wife Evelyn. Cremation has taken place. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to St. Josephs Hospice of Sarnia Lambton, 475 Christina St. N. N7T 5W3 519-337-0537. Funeral service is by Invitation only. Due to Covid-19 government restrictions, there will be no food or drink served and you MUST WEAR A MASK. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca
Published in Halton News on Jun. 19, 2020.