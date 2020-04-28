|
Jean passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 25, 2020 in Hamilton in her 96th year. She was predeceased by her husband Lloyd, son Keith and daughters Donna and Debbie. Survived by her daughter Sandy. Jean was a grandmother of nine and a great-grandmother of six. She was an RNA and enjoyed antiques, oil painting and china painting. A very special thank you to the amazing people at Hamilton Continuing Care. Their excellent care and compassion allowed her to live out her last years with dignity and love. There will be an urn interment at Burlington Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Jean's name to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. www.smithsfh.com
Published in Halton News on Apr. 28, 2020