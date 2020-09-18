Passed peacefully in her 99th year in Mississauga, ON Beloved wife of the late Charles Campbell Jackes. Loving mother of David Jackes (Janet) and Arthur Jackes (Pam). She devoted her life to her family, friends and military service. Margaret will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to have met her. Memorial contributions may be made to Acclaim Health in her honour. A 'Celebration of Life' will be held at the Admiral Inn 3500 Billings Ct, Burlington, ON L7N 3N6 on Sat., Sept. 26th, 2020, from 1-4pm. Family burial to follow in Admaston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store