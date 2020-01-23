|
Peacefully at Milton District Hospital on Thursday January 16, 2020 surrounded by friends and loved ones. Predeceased by her husband Norman. A resident of Birkdale Place, Margaret looked forward to playing Bingo and enjoyed music and dancing. A memorial service took place on Monday January 20, 2020 from J. Scott Early Funeral Home, (905) 878-2669. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and chaplain at Milton District Hospital for their kindness and support. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.earlyfuneralhome.com
Published in Halton News on Jan. 23, 2020