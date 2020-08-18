Margaret MacDonald

Growing up on Spruce Avenue was a dream childhood and Marg was always like a second mom to me. I was always ready to clean her house and help her cook. She and your dad even tried piercing my ears one afternoon!! I loved her to bits, she was a pistol - never afraid to speak her mind and a great sense of humour. I admired her so much. She will be dearly missed but she has left a loving legacy in you three boys and your children. I am so glad I got to see her one last time at Mikey's funeral last December. Lots of tears but lots of wonderful memories. On behalf of my entire family, our love and deepest sympathy. Laurie xo



Laurie, Rick and Diana Gaiger

Friend