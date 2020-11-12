Born August 13, 1930 in Bathurst, New Brunswick. Passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at age 90. It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Margarite Marie, (wife of Charles G. O'Keefe, pre-deceased). Mother of twin sons Stephen (wife Cheriene) of Burlington and James (wife Mary) of Calgary, AB., and daughter Sandra (husband Gord Ide) of Burlington. Loving Grandmother to Justin M. Ide and Ryan C. Ide. Margaret was born during the depression year of 1930. Daughter to Stella and Ben Doucet of Neguac, NB. Margaret was the third oldest of 17 siblings, Rita (pre-deceased) Theresa, Raymond (pre-deceased), Edgar, Alphonsine (pre-deceased), Catherine (pre-deceased), Dorina (pre-deceased), Laura (pre-deceased), Donald, Yvette, Ida, Leo (pre-deceased), Yvon, Bernadette, Benoit (pre-deceased) and Jeanette. Margaret always enjoyed the loving support of her Doucet and O'Keefe nieces and nephews. Margaret began her nursing career and training at a TB Hospital in New Brunswick and later on at St. Joseph's hospital in Saint John, NB. In the late 1950's, Margaret and Charles moved the family to Ontario where she continued her nursing career at St. Joseph's Hospital in Toronto where she mainly worked in the geriatrics department. In retirement Margaret moved to Burlington, ON, to be close to her family and grandsons. Margaret was active in the Burlington Senior Centre and was an avid quilter. Margaret was proud to live independently in her own home and maintain an active social circle until age 90. Funeral Mass will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, 2016 Blairholm Ave., Burlington, ON at 2:30 P.M. on Friday November 13, 2020. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of guests who may attend at one time. Please RSVP in advance at www.smithsfh.com
. If you are having difficulty with the online RSVP, please call the Funeral Home between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask. Interment will take place at a later date. No reception will follow due to COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to McMaster Children's Hospital, Neonatal Unit. (Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Homes, Burlington 905-632-3333) www.smithsfh.com